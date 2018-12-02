‘Electrical disturbance’ shuts down part of Diablo Canyon

Part of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant shut down Saturday due to an “electrical disturbance,” PG&E said in a news release.

The shutdown happened Saturday morning in Unit 2, officials said. As of Sunday morning, Unit 2 remained shut down as PG&E officials worked to determine the cause of the disturbance, Suzanne Hosn, a PG&E spokeswoman, told The Tribune in a phone interview.

“This is on the non-nuclear side of the plant,” Hosn said. She emphasized that the shutdown poses no risk to the community or to employees.

The unit is “in a safe condition” and will be back in service after the cause is determined and equipment is tested, PG&E said.





PG&E said it has informed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and state and local officials of the incident.