Two Pismo Beach parks are getting big playground upgrades

Two parks in the city of Pismo Beach will be closed for a few weeks, for a delightful reason: they’re both getting new playground equipment.

The parks chosen to receive the new equipment are Dinosaur Caves and Spyglass, according to a city news release. The additions include “more active” play equipment, a tot section for ages 2 through 5 and a separate section for children ages 5 through 12, the city said.

Construction began at Dinosaur Caves on Tuesday and is expected to take three to four weeks, the city said. The park is closed during construction.

Once the construction at Dinosaur Caves is finished, work will immediately begin on Spyglass Park, the city said. Work on Spyglass is also expected to take three to four weeks, and the park will be closed during construction.

An artist’s rendering of what Dinosaur Caves Park will look like with the new playground equipment. City of Pismo Beach