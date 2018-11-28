Tall ships return to Morro Bay for tours and adventure sails

Lady Washington, the official tall ship of Washington state, sailed into Morro Bay Harbor on Monday, followed by the Hawaiian Chietain, her compatriot and sometimes antagonist in battle, on Tuesday, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol Officer Dana Stein told The Tribune.

The tall ships offer walk-on tours and family-oriented adventure sails featuring demonstrations of tall ship handling, sea shanty singing, and maritime amusements.

The ships, docked across the street from the Morro Bay Maritime Museum at the south T-Pier, will take part in the lighted boat parade on Dec. 1.

On Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16, the ships will conduct Battle Sails, which will demonstrate epic “battles” outside the harbor. The ships will host their last tour on Dec. 18 and will leave the area on Dec. 19, Stein said.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thanks to a grant from Morro Bay Tourism, the tall ships will be part of the 12-day Morro Bay Winterfest, which will feature daily festivities such as Christmas lights and decorations, a wine tasting night, holiday music, food, prizes and games.

For tickets and more information, call 1-800-200-5239 or visit the tall ships’ website at www.historicalseaport.org.