CHP officer suffers minor injuries in Highway 101 roadside emergency

A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries in a crash that took place while she was helping a stranded motorist Monday morning on Highway 101 near the Marsh Street exit, according to a CHP San Luis Obispo Facebook post.
The CHP official, referred to as Officer Molinar, was helping the motorist about 10:55 a.m. when an oncoming vehicle collided with the CHP vehicle parked on the side of the highway, causing injuries to the CHP officer and stranded motorist.
The driver was stopped in the center divider with a flat, right rear tire, according to the post.
Because of how close the motorist was to the fast lane, Molinar parked her patrol SUV to the rear of the disabled vehicle and turned on the emergency lights to warn approaching traffic as the stalled driver attempted to change his tire.
“As Officer Molinar was providing traffic control, an errant driver allowed his vehicle to collide into the rear of the patrol vehicle,” the post stated. “Both Officer Molinar and the driver of the vehicle that collided into the rear of the patrol vehicle sustained minor injuries.”
The CHP vehicle absorbed most of the impact and prevented the errant driver’s vehicle from causing serious injury to the man changing his tire, the post stated.
Molinar was credited by the CHP for provided “safety, service and security.”
Comments