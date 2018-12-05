SLO County residents honor loved ones by candlelight at annual Light Up a Life events

San Luis Obispo County residents gathered this week to light candles in honor of their lost loved ones during a series of annual Hospice events.
Light Up a Life ceremonies were held throughout the county this week, allowing attendees to gather in remembrance of friends and family members who’ve died or to honor those still living.
The events are fundraisers for Hospice of San Luis Obispo County.
Ceremonies will be held in the following locations this week:
- Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande on Thursday at 6 p.m.
- Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero on Thursday at 6 p.m.
- City Park Gazebo in Paso Robles on Friday at 6 p.m.
- Pet Peace of Mind ceremony at Hospice SLO County in San Luis Obispo on Monday at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit Hospice SLO County’s website at hospiceslo.org.
