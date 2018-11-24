The Dana Cultural Center is hosting paintings by Milford Zornes.
The Dana Cultural Center is hosting paintings by Milford Zornes. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The Dana Cultural Center is hosting paintings by Milford Zornes. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

12 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 24

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 24, 2018 03:24 PM

Speaking French

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.

‘Sun and Wind, by the Sea’

10 to 1 p.m.

California landscapes of Milford Zornes. Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.

Kenny Taylor

1 to 4 p.m.

Pop. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

10 to noon.

Experience the culture clashes, greed, and piety that led to some of the strangest stories of our history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘Next to Normal’

2 to 4 p.m.

A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her committments to her family. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

South County Poetry

5:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Leslie St. John will read using modalities of yoga and Qoya. St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 301 Trinity Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2416.

Comedy Show

7 to 10 p.m.

Stand-up comedy. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.

Skatalites

7:30 p.m.

Ska. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. www.skatalites.com/

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  