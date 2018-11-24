Someone made off with a crab pot from the Morro Bay Christmas tree

Someone was in a crabby mood Friday and played the role of the Grinch — maritime style — in Morro Bay.

A crab pot was stolen from the third annual Crab Pot Christmas Tree near the harbor, which is assembled by the Harbor Patrol, according to a Facebook post from the Friends of The Morro Bay Harbor Department.

While members of the Harbor Patrol were out getting more supplies, the enterprising thief stole one of the pots, according to the post. The tree is next to the Morro Bay Maritime Museum.

Efforts to reach the Morro Bay Harbor Patrol on Saturday were unsuccessful. Anyone with information about the pot is asked to call the Harbor Patrol at 805-772-6254.

