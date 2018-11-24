Watch the Space X rocket launch light up night sky in Pismo Beach

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.
By
Up Next
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.
By

Local

Falcon, Delta IV heavy rockets get new launch dates from Vandenberg

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

November 24, 2018 10:29 AM

A Falcon 9 rocket and its cargo of multiple satellites will aim for blastoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, while a different booster’s departure has been delayed until December.

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket’s launch had been planned for Nov. 19 from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

But last weekend, SpaceX officials said the team needed more time to complete the pre-flight inspections.

Notices advising mariners to remain away from the Vandenberg coastline have been issued for Wednesday, signaling the new date.

Liftoff reportedly will occur roughly between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Falcon 9 will carry 64 small satellites for Spaceflight Industries Inc. for a mission called SSO-A or SmallSat Express.

Meanwhile, United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket, once planned for Nov. 29 launch, has been postponed a week.

The National Reconaissance Office said the mission involving clandestine cargo will shoot for Dec. 7.

Delta IV Heavy will launch from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

Due to the top secret spacecraft on board the booster, the launch time has not been released.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Vandenberg Air Force Base launched an unarmed Minuteman III missile off the California coast on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. It was launched to a test range near the Marshall Islands, about 4,200 miles away.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  