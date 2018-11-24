Falcon, Delta IV heavy rockets get new launch dates from Vandenberg

A Falcon 9 rocket and its cargo of multiple satellites will aim for blastoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, while a different booster’s departure has been delayed until December.
The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket’s launch had been planned for Nov. 19 from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.
But last weekend, SpaceX officials said the team needed more time to complete the pre-flight inspections.
Notices advising mariners to remain away from the Vandenberg coastline have been issued for Wednesday, signaling the new date.
Liftoff reportedly will occur roughly between 10:30 and 11 a.m.
Falcon 9 will carry 64 small satellites for Spaceflight Industries Inc. for a mission called SSO-A or SmallSat Express.
Meanwhile, United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket, once planned for Nov. 29 launch, has been postponed a week.
The National Reconaissance Office said the mission involving clandestine cargo will shoot for Dec. 7.
Delta IV Heavy will launch from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.
Due to the top secret spacecraft on board the booster, the launch time has not been released.
