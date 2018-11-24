17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 24

‘Sun and Wind, by the Sea’
10 to 1 p.m.
California landscapes of Milford Zornes. Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives
10 to noon.
Hear, see, and feel how the real Victorians of San Luis lived: their houses, gardens, social movements, entertainments, and technology. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
36 Views of Hollister Peak
10 to 5 p.m.
Tribute to Hokusai print series featuring the work of more than two dozen local artists. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.
Spanky Anderson & James Silva
10 to 6 p.m.
Acrylic paintings by Spanky Anderson and photography by James Silva. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Santa’s Doggie Parade
11 to noon.
Parade and costume contest for dogs and owners. Avila Beach Promenade, 404 Front St., Avila Beach. $5. 805-627-1997.
2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Fall, Flora, and Favorites’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Photographs by Deb Hofstetter and Dean Crawford Jr. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Rick Spradling
1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic. Saturday Live. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-227-4812.
Bobbye West Thompson Pastel Drawings
1 to 4 p.m.
Richly colored pastel drawings in a variety of subjects. Thompson has a keen eye for color and texture. Community Art Gallery, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-2049.
Central Coast Aviators: Jim Gregory
2 to 3 p.m.
Jim Gregory will discuss his latest book, "Central Coast Aviators." Community Room. Adult. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-4187.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
Mud and Tide Pools
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Walk to Windy Cove learning about the plants, the mud and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Easy walk, 1-2 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Jim Conroy Release Party
7 to 10 p.m.
Release party for "Magical Door." Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero #5, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
‘Next to Normal’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her committments to her family. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Deorro
8 to 11 p.m.
EDM. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $32. 831-324-4981.
