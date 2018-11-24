Dogs dressed in holiday costumes paraded the Avila Beach promenade, Saturday, December 10, 2016. Rowdy, a Great Dane, Doberman mix, owned by Jeff Strahl of Avila Beach, wins every year, so the organizers give him the “Rowdy Award” each times he participates.
17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 24

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 24, 2018 10:07 AM

‘Sun and Wind, by the Sea’

10 to 1 p.m.

California landscapes of Milford Zornes. Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.

Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives

10 to noon.

Hear, see, and feel how the real Victorians of San Luis lived: their houses, gardens, social movements, entertainments, and technology. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

36 Views of Hollister Peak

10 to 5 p.m.

Tribute to Hokusai print series featuring the work of more than two dozen local artists. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.

Spanky Anderson & James Silva

10 to 6 p.m.

Acrylic paintings by Spanky Anderson and photography by James Silva. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Santa’s Doggie Parade

11 to noon.

Parade and costume contest for dogs and owners. Avila Beach Promenade, 404 Front St., Avila Beach. $5. 805-627-1997.

2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

‘Fall, Flora, and Favorites’

Noon to 9 p.m.

Photographs by Deb Hofstetter and Dean Crawford Jr. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

Rick Spradling

1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic. Saturday Live. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-227-4812.

Bobbye West Thompson Pastel Drawings

1 to 4 p.m.

Richly colored pastel drawings in a variety of subjects. Thompson has a keen eye for color and texture. Community Art Gallery, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-2049.

Central Coast Aviators: Jim Gregory

2 to 3 p.m.

Jim Gregory will discuss his latest book, "Central Coast Aviators." Community Room. Adult. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-4187.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

Mud and Tide Pools

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Walk to Windy Cove learning about the plants, the mud and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Easy walk, 1-2 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.

Jim Conroy Release Party

7 to 10 p.m.

Release party for "Magical Door." Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero #5, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.

‘Next to Normal’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her committments to her family. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Deorro

8 to 11 p.m.

EDM. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $32. 831-324-4981.

