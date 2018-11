A power outage on the Nipomo Mesa on Wednesday night left thousands of PG&E customers in the dark.

The outage began about 7:30 p.m. and affected 2,677 residents, according to a PG&E map. It is expected to last until 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains unknown, and PG&E crews have been assigned to assess the incident.

For more information, visit pge.com/outages.

