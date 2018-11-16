Rodney Crowell will perform Sunday at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo.
20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 18

By Tribune staff

November 16, 2018 04:22 PM

Los Osos Oaks Reserve

10 to noon.

Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. Free. 805-772-2694.

Grand Dune Trail

10 to noon.

Take a leisurely walk through the Pismo Dunes while learning about the dunes and habitats close to the ocean. Grand Avenue Beach Entrance, 1 Grand Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-772-2694.

2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘Ghost Ship’

1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.

Speak French With Friends

1 to 3 p.m.

Speak and learn French. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-225-1270.

‘Sun and Wind, by the Sea’

1 to 4 p.m.

Watercolor paintings by Milford Zornes. DANA Adobe Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.

Holly Ann Lewis

1 to 4 p.m.

Folk. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. No cover. 805-226-8881.

Basin Street Regulars Hot Swingin’ Jazz.

1 to 4:30 p.m.

Jazz. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-937-8402.

‘Glass Menagerie’

2 p.m., 7 p.m.

A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘Next to Normal’

2 to 4 p.m.

A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her committments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Homeless Benefit Concert

3 to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Band performs Broadway and movie music. Benefits local homeless services organizations. Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1701 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-773-0323.

‘Lou Harrison: His Legacy, and a Rare Performance’

3 to 5 p.m.

Eva Soltes talks about composer Lou Harrison’s life, music and connection to the Central Coast. Followed by musical performance. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20. 805-538-3311.

Torsten Juul-Borre Piano Recital

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Classical piano. Cass Winery, 7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $15 to $30, free for kindergarten through 12th grade students. 805-235-0687.

Famous Jazz Artist Series: Mark Sherman

4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Jazz vibraphonist. Famous Jazz Artist Series. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

6 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

Fortunate Youth

7 p.m.

Reggae. SLO Brew Rock, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $18. 805-543-1843.

The Mowglis

7 p.m.

Rock. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-543-1843.

‘Ghost Ship’

7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.

A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.

Rodney Crowell

7 to 11 p.m.

Country. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $49.50. 805-329-5725.

35th annual San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival

7 to 9 p.m.

Featuring poets Benjamin Daniel Lawless, Michael McLaughlin with music by Tom McLaughlin, followed by an open reading. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.

