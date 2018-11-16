20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 18

Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to noon.
Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. Free. 805-772-2694.
Grand Dune Trail
10 to noon.
Take a leisurely walk through the Pismo Dunes while learning about the dunes and habitats close to the ocean. Grand Avenue Beach Entrance, 1 Grand Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-772-2694.
2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Ghost Ship’
1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.
Speak French With Friends
1 to 3 p.m.
Speak and learn French. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-225-1270.
‘Sun and Wind, by the Sea’
1 to 4 p.m.
Watercolor paintings by Milford Zornes. DANA Adobe Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.
Holly Ann Lewis
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. No cover. 805-226-8881.
Basin Street Regulars Hot Swingin’ Jazz.
1 to 4:30 p.m.
Jazz. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-937-8402.
‘Glass Menagerie’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Next to Normal’
2 to 4 p.m.
A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her committments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Homeless Benefit Concert
3 to 5 p.m.
San Luis Obispo County Band performs Broadway and movie music. Benefits local homeless services organizations. Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1701 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-773-0323.
‘Lou Harrison: His Legacy, and a Rare Performance’
3 to 5 p.m.
Eva Soltes talks about composer Lou Harrison’s life, music and connection to the Central Coast. Followed by musical performance. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20. 805-538-3311.
Torsten Juul-Borre Piano Recital
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Classical piano. Cass Winery, 7350 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $15 to $30, free for kindergarten through 12th grade students. 805-235-0687.
Famous Jazz Artist Series: Mark Sherman
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Jazz vibraphonist. Famous Jazz Artist Series. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
6 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
Fortunate Youth
7 p.m.
Reggae. SLO Brew Rock, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $18. 805-543-1843.
The Mowglis
7 p.m.
Rock. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-543-1843.
‘Ghost Ship’
7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.
Rodney Crowell
7 to 11 p.m.
Country. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $49.50. 805-329-5725.
35th annual San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival
7 to 9 p.m.
Featuring poets Benjamin Daniel Lawless, Michael McLaughlin with music by Tom McLaughlin, followed by an open reading. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments