18 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 17

Book Sale
9 to 1 p.m.
Books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Los Osos Library. 805-528-1862.
Estero Bluffs Rocks
9 to 11 a.m.
See the mix of tortured rocks that tectonic forces spewed up along this scenic section of coastline. Moderate hike but short, steep path to beach. 2 miles, 2 hours. Estero Bluffs. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Sun and Wind, by the Sea’
10 to 1 p.m.
Watercolor paintings by Milford Zornes. DANA Adobe Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.
Neighborhood Produce Exchange
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Neighbors gather to exchange goods and handcrafted items. Neighbors must bring something to exchange in order to participate. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.
Forest Loop Trail
10 to 12:30 p.m.
Learn about the plants, animals, human history and the trails in this special part of Cambria. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Free. 805-927-2202.
Holiday Boutique
10 to 3 p.m.
Over 50 vendors await you for this one-day craft show where all the items are handmade. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free admission. 805-470-3178.
Swarm Technology with Unanimous AI
11 to noon.
Swarm AI is modeled on nature, where birds, bees, fish, and other organisms amplify their intelligence through “hive minds.” San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-4187.
‘Babes in Toyland’
11 to noon.
Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet. Arroyo Grande Library. Free. 805-473-7161.
Templeton Founder’s Day
Noon to 3 p.m.
Templeton Historical Museum, 309 S. Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-391-0144.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Ghost Ship’
1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.
John Zamora
1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Glass Menagerie’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Seasons End’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Contemporary ballet set to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Movement Art Collective. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $35. 805-439-1727.
‘My Little Zombie: A Musical’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
The Science Club tries to break the cheerleading squad’s 10-year winning streak of the Halloween Haunted House contest with a hidden weapon — a robot zombie. Atascadero High School, 1 High School Hill Road, Atascadero. $10. 805-461-7110.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
‘Coastal Awakening: Treasures of the Central Coast’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Master Chorale perform works by Central Coast composers. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $10 to $50. 805-538-3311.
Rockapella
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Pop. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $42 to $55. 805-489-9444.
‘Next to Normal’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her commitments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
