12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 13

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 to noon, 6 to 8 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Birding Adventures
10 to noon.
Explore the many habitats of the Central Coast, from grasslands to the rocky shoreline, looking for a variety of bird species.1.7 mi, 2 hrs. Rain cancels. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Free meditation class
10:30 to noon.
This is a free meditation group open to all adults. Morro Bay Library. 805-772-6394.
2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
At the scenes of their crimes, meet bandits, bunco artists, madams, murderers, and vigilantes: the disparate desperadoes of a frontier town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
‘Ghost Ship’
7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.
‘Glass Menagerie’
7 to 9 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Next to Normal’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her committments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Petrella & Mixed Influence
8 to 10:30 p.m.
Country rock. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5 to $10. 805-361-0114.
Bhad Bhabie
8 to 11 p.m.
Rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22 to $75. 831-324-4981.
