A woman (Veronica Surber) dealing with mental illness is pulled in different directions by her family and physicians in Wine Country Theatre’s production of “Next to Normal,” running Friday through Dec. 2 in Paso Robles.
Local

12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 13

By Tribune staff

November 15, 2018 02:01 PM

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 to noon, 6 to 8 p.m.

Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Birding Adventures

10 to noon.

Explore the many habitats of the Central Coast, from grasslands to the rocky shoreline, looking for a variety of bird species.1.7 mi, 2 hrs. Rain cancels. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

Free meditation class

10:30 to noon.

This is a free meditation group open to all adults. Morro Bay Library. 805-772-6394.

2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

At the scenes of their crimes, meet bandits, bunco artists, madams, murderers, and vigilantes: the disparate desperadoes of a frontier town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

‘Ghost Ship’

7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.

A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.

‘Glass Menagerie’

7 to 9 p.m.

A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘Next to Normal’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her committments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Petrella & Mixed Influence

8 to 10:30 p.m.

Country rock. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5 to $10. 805-361-0114.

Bhad Bhabie

8 to 11 p.m.

Rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22 to $75. 831-324-4981.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

