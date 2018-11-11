1 killed, another seriously injured in Saturday night crash in Nipomo

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 7:30 p.m., John Ricker, 62, of Arroyo Grande, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 west on Wineman Road and was at a complete stop, the CHP said. At the same time, a 42-year-old Santa Maria man was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Thompson Avenue south of Wineman Road “at an unknown speed,” the CHP said.

The truck driver, Ricker, was getting ready to turn left onto Thompson Avenue from Wineman Road and didn’t see the motorcycle coming toward the intersection, the CHP said. Ricker pulled directly into the motorcycle’s path, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist wasn’t able to react in time and the front of the motorcycle crashed into the left side of the truck, the CHP said.

Both the motorcyclist and his passenger, a 41-year-old Santa Maria woman, were ejected and the man died at the scene, the CHP said. Neither of them has been identified yet.

The passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, the CHP said. The truck driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.



