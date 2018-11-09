18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 11

Paso Robles Half Marathon
6 a.m. to noon.
Includes a half marathon, 5K, family mile, kids’ dash, and a diaper dash, in addition to games, entertainment, live music and food. Paso Robles Downtown City Park. $5 to $90. www.pasohalf.com.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
10 to noon.
Experience the culture clashes, greed, and piety that led to some of the strangest stories of our history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
Cambria Craft Circle Annual Arts & Crafts Sale
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local hand-crafted items. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. 805-927-5649.
Ken Burton & Kate Wells
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Blues, rock. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-227-4812.
Old Time Music Gathering
11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Musicians from around the state gather for two days of nonstop jam sessions. Pozo Saloon, 50 Pozo Road, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-550-2869.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Seeds: Space and Time Travelers
1:30 to 3 p.m.
Enjoy an easy walk around the Elfin Forest while learning the amazing properties of seeds. Easy walk, 1 mile. 1.5 to 2 hrs. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Glass Menagerie’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Morro Bay Estuary
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn about some of our planet’s most fascinating, seldom-seen life-forms. Talk, 1 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
35th annual San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Readings by T.C. West, Don Wallis, Karl Kempton, Glenna Luschei, Nathan Spooner and Kevin Patrick Sullivan. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-903-3595.
Taste of Nipomo
2 to 5 p.m.
Sample the delicious food, wine and beer of the Nipomo region. Dana Adobe — Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $35 per person; $60 a couple. 805-929-5679.
Historical Society of Morro Bay
4 to 6 p.m.
Hear about the amphibious training base developed in Morro Bay in WWII. Enjoy a chorus of patriotic songs to honor veterans. Morro Bay Veterans’ Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free to $5. 805-399-2772.
‘Ghost Ship’
7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.
Estas Tonne
7 to 9 p.m.
Classical guitar. Pavilion, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $90. 424-385-1992.
98 Degrees
8 to 10:30 p.m.
Pop. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $60 to $499. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments