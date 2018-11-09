Learn about some of our planet’s most fascinating, seldom-seen life-forms in a talk at the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History.
18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 11

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 09, 2018 12:17 PM

Paso Robles Half Marathon

6 a.m. to noon.

Includes a half marathon, 5K, family mile, kids’ dash, and a diaper dash, in addition to games, entertainment, live music and food. Paso Robles Downtown City Park. $5 to $90. www.pasohalf.com.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

10 to noon.

Experience the culture clashes, greed, and piety that led to some of the strangest stories of our history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

Cambria Craft Circle Annual Arts & Crafts Sale

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local hand-crafted items. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. 805-927-5649.

Ken Burton & Kate Wells

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blues, rock. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-227-4812.

Old Time Music Gathering

11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Musicians from around the state gather for two days of nonstop jam sessions. Pozo Saloon, 50 Pozo Road, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-550-2869.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Speaking French

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.

Seeds: Space and Time Travelers

1:30 to 3 p.m.

Enjoy an easy walk around the Elfin Forest while learning the amazing properties of seeds. Easy walk, 1 mile. 1.5 to 2 hrs. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Glass Menagerie’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Morro Bay Estuary

2 to 3 p.m.

Learn about some of our planet’s most fascinating, seldom-seen life-forms. Talk, 1 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

35th annual San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival

2 to 4:30 p.m.

Readings by T.C. West, Don Wallis, Karl Kempton, Glenna Luschei, Nathan Spooner and Kevin Patrick Sullivan. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-903-3595.

Taste of Nipomo

2 to 5 p.m.

Sample the delicious food, wine and beer of the Nipomo region. Dana Adobe — Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $35 per person; $60 a couple. 805-929-5679.

Historical Society of Morro Bay

4 to 6 p.m.

Hear about the amphibious training base developed in Morro Bay in WWII. Enjoy a chorus of patriotic songs to honor veterans. Morro Bay Veterans’ Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Free to $5. 805-399-2772.

‘Ghost Ship’

7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.

Estas Tonne

7 to 9 p.m.

Classical guitar. Pavilion, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $90. 424-385-1992.

98 Degrees

8 to 10:30 p.m.

Pop. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $60 to $499. 805-329-5725.

