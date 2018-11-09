20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 10

Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives
10 a.m. to noon.
Hear, see, and feel how the real Victorians of San Luis lived: their houses, gardens, social movements, entertainments, and technology. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
Armed Forces Day at the zoo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Active-duty Armed Forces men, women and their immediate families (spouses and children) receive free admission to the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.
Oceano’s Beavers
11 a.m.
Discover the beaver’s physical adaptations, their role in our country’s westward expansion, and their local history. 0.5 miles, 2 hours. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
White’s Point Vistas
11 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Old Time Music Gathering
11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Musicians from around the state gather for two days of nonstop jam sessions. Pozo Saloon, 50 Pozo Road, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-550-2869.
8th annual Garagiste Festival
11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Featuring 60 micro-production winemakers. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $65 to $135. 213-713-4865.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Glass Menagerie’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘My Little Zombie: A Musical’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Science Club is determined to break the cheerleading squad’s 10-year winning streak of the Halloween Haunted House contest with an unexpected hidden weapon — their very own Robot Zombie.. Atascadero High School. $10. 805-461-7110.
35th annual San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Readings by T.C. West, Don Wallis, Karl Kempton, Glenna Luschei, Nathan Spooner and Kevin Patrick Sullivan. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-903-3595.
‘And Then There Were None’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island, only to be brutally murdered one by one. THS Theatre Arts. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $10 to $20. 805-591-4770.
Double Contra Dance
3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
An afternoon and evening dance, with a potluck in between. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10, Children 16 and under free. 805-602-2929.
‘Ghost Ship’
7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.
‘Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
7 p.m.
The play follows 15-year-old Christopher Boone as he tries to solve a murder. Morro Bay High School. $8 to $10. 805-771-1845.
Rita Hosking Trio
7 p.m.
Folk. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
‘Trust Fall’
8 p.m.
Gifted sculptor Daedalus, dad of sweet simpleton Icarus, embarks on adventures that include imprisonment, a misguided escape and life as a fugitive. Cal Poly Theatre & Dance Department. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
Ynana Rose
8 p.m.
Folk, Americana concert celebrating an album release. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St. Cambria. $20. 805-927-8330.
Eli Young Band
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Country. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22 to $32. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
