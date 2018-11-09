Think parking is a problem in downtown SLO? Tell the city in this survey

San Luis Obispo officials are asking the community how best to address parking issues to plan for future growth.

The city is asking the community weigh in on the issue through an online survey, which includes questions such as “what are the most important parking issues the city should plan for?” and “what is the most pressing issue(s) with how the city manages parking in the neighborhoods today?”

The City Council will hold a Nov. 13 meeting on on parking management issues and strategies leading to the upcoming update to the Parking and Access Plan starting in 2019, according to the city.

SLO manages more than 2,800 parking spaces downtown and in Railroad Square. In 2017-18, the city’s parking programs brought in more than $5.5 million in revenue and included expenditures of $4.8 million, city officials stated.





“The last update to the city’s Parking and Access Plan was completed in 2011, and changes in the downtown, growth patterns in the City, technological changes, Cal Poly student housing, and other trends have or will impact parking now and into the future,” a city news release stated.

The city’s Land Use and Circulation Element (LUCE) and Zoning Regulations updates call for fewer trips by cars and an increase in alternative forms of transportation, including travel by bicycle, public transit or walking.





The survey can be found at www.slocity.org/opencityhall.