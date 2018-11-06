Wondering where that smoke is coming from, North County? It’s probably Camp Roberts

Camp Roberts will conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

The burn will take place on the south end of the Camp Roberts National Guard Base, approximately four miles west of San Miguel, a news release said.

The burn will clear approximately 191 acres of grasslands to reduce the risk of wildfires during troop training activities.

It could be delayed and rescheduled if weather conditions don’t permit.

The APCD warns that “children, the elderly, and those that already have a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of wood smoke and should use caution if they smell smoke.”