Here’s what to do when you hear a siren

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.
By
Up Next
The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.
By

Local

Crash slows traffic on Hwy. 101 near Pismo Beach

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 06, 2018 09:13 AM

Update, 9:20 a.m.

Traffic is flowing normally again, according to the CHP.

Original story:

A crash on northbound Highway 101 is slowing traffic in South County on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Price Street off ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information log.

By about 8:45 a.m., traffic was moving slowly from Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande to Price Street in Pismo Beach, according to the CHP.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  