Crash slows traffic on Hwy. 101 near Pismo Beach

Update, 9:20 a.m.
Traffic is flowing normally again, according to the CHP.
Original story:
A crash on northbound Highway 101 is slowing traffic in South County on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Price Street off ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information log.
By about 8:45 a.m., traffic was moving slowly from Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande to Price Street in Pismo Beach, according to the CHP.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments