2,000 Nipomo customers lose electricity due to power outage

Update, 8 p.m.

As of 8 p.m., the power outage affected 163 PG&E customers in rural Arroyo Grande. Electricity is expected to be restored by 10:15 p.m.

Original story

A power outage in Nipomo on Monday night caused nearly 2,000 PG&E customers to lose electricity.

The outage began at about 5 p.m. and affected 1,982 customers in east Nipomo, and from Highway 166 north into rural Arroyo Grande, according to a PG&E map.

The power loss is expected to last until 8 p.m. The cause of the outage is unknown — PG&E is assessing the situation at the outage location.