A fire near Johnson Ranch off Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo burned 30 acres Sunday morning. Two structures were threatened for a time and traffic slowed along Highway 101 in the area.
By
30 acres burned in fire that threatened 2 structures off Hwy. 101 in SLO

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 04, 2018 10:14 AM

Update, 11:10 a.m.

Crews have stopped forward progress on the fire, which has burned approximately 30 acres, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. The structure threat has been mitigated.

Much of the smoke from the fire has dissipated and isn’t hazardous at this time, though people will still see smoke on the hill where the fire was, Elms said. He added that traffic on Highway 101 is slow in the area.

Crews will remain in the area for several more hours working on containment and mop-up, Elms said.

Update, 10:16 a.m.

Two structures are now threatened, and the fire has burned about 5 to 10 acres of grass, Cal Fire said. Firefighting aircraft is on scene.

Original story:

Firefighters are battling a 2-acre blaze that’s threatening one structure, Cal Fire said Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. in the 6200 block of Ontario Road near Johnson Ranch in San Luis Obispo, near Highway 101, Cal Fire said.

So far, the fire has burned only grass. Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

