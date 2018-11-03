The new Charlie Shoemake trio plays selections from a recent recording, plus a tribute to Red Norvo Trio on Sunday.
16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 4

By Tribune staff

November 03, 2018 04:35 PM

Speaking French

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-225-1270.

Dan Curcio

1 to 4 p.m.

Rock, folk, Americana, and blues. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

Lydia Luce

1 to 4 p.m.

Folk. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-868-7133.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

10 to noon

Experience the culture clashes, greed, and piety that led to some of the strangest stories of our history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

Docent Walk: Bluff Trail

10 to noon

Enjoy the Ranch and ocean views and learn about seaweed, sea mammals, birds, and plants along the Bluff Trail. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Free. 805-927-2202.

Art in the Park

10 to 4 p.m.

Local arts, crafts and food, all made by local artists. Dinosaur Caves Park. Free admission. 805-704-7083.

Central Coast Weavers 12th Annual Sale & Guild Showcase

10 to 3 p.m.

Handmade items ranging from dishtowels to jewelry. Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. 805-438-5501.

Chumash Village Holiday Art & Craft Fair

10 to 5 p.m.

Gift items for the holidays. Chumash Village, 3057 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 510-301-1286.

Knockerball Pop-Up

11 to 5 p.m.

Pop-up Knockerball and other fun games. Santa Rosa Park, 1150 Oak St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-776-3588.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

‘Glass Menagerie’

2 p.m., 7 p.m.

A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

San Luis Chamber Orchestra & Hancock College Singers

3 p.m.

Classical music. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. $10. 805-748-6087.

L.A. Cello Quartet

3 to 5 p.m.

Chamber music. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-239-2770.

Famous Jazz Artist Series

4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.

The new Charlie Shoemake trio plays selections from a recent recording, plus a tribute to Red Norvo Trio. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

Dead Horses

7 p.m.

Indie Folk.. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $12. 805-543-1843.

