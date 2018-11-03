16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Nov. 4

Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-225-1270.
Dan Curcio
1 to 4 p.m.
Rock, folk, Americana, and blues. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Lydia Luce
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-868-7133.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
10 to noon
Experience the culture clashes, greed, and piety that led to some of the strangest stories of our history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
Docent Walk: Bluff Trail
10 to noon
Enjoy the Ranch and ocean views and learn about seaweed, sea mammals, birds, and plants along the Bluff Trail. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Free. 805-927-2202.
Art in the Park
10 to 4 p.m.
Local arts, crafts and food, all made by local artists. Dinosaur Caves Park. Free admission. 805-704-7083.
Central Coast Weavers 12th Annual Sale & Guild Showcase
10 to 3 p.m.
Handmade items ranging from dishtowels to jewelry. Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. 805-438-5501.
Chumash Village Holiday Art & Craft Fair
10 to 5 p.m.
Gift items for the holidays. Chumash Village, 3057 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 510-301-1286.
Knockerball Pop-Up
11 to 5 p.m.
Pop-up Knockerball and other fun games. Santa Rosa Park, 1150 Oak St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-776-3588.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Glass Menagerie’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
San Luis Chamber Orchestra & Hancock College Singers
3 p.m.
Classical music. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. $10. 805-748-6087.
L.A. Cello Quartet
3 to 5 p.m.
Chamber music. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-239-2770.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
The new Charlie Shoemake trio plays selections from a recent recording, plus a tribute to Red Norvo Trio. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Dead Horses
7 p.m.
Indie Folk.. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $12. 805-543-1843.
