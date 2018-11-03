Pismo Beach City Hall.
Here’s what your local city councils are talking about for the week of Nov. 5, 2018

By Tribune staff

November 03, 2018 04:40 PM

Atascadero Planning Commision. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a permit for an oversized accessory structure at 3425 La Luz Road.

Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider declaring a shelter crisis in Paso Robles. Consider revisions to the employee parking permit program.

Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-7003. Consider permit options for future development at the Alex Bar-B-Q site.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider incentive program to attract new airline destinations to the San Luis Obispo County Airport, consider approval of an eight-lot subdivision in Templeton, review the 2019-2020 budget goals and policies and board priorities.

Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider increases to Parks and Recreation Development impact fees. Receive a presentation on the Toad Creek Watershed Stewards program.

