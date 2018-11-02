19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Nov. 3

California Native Plant Sale
9 to 2 p.m.
Several hundred plant varieties for the garden will be available. Pacific Beach High School, 11950 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. www.cnpsslo.org.
Dia de los Muertos Celebration
10 to 3 p.m.
Processional, decorated altars, dancing, mariachi music, food, drinks, costume contest, arts and crafts and more. Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-547-7025.
Central Coast Weavers 12th Annual Sale & Guild Showcase
10 to 4 p.m.
Handmade items ranging from dishtowels to jewelry. Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. 805-438-5501.
Chumash Village Holiday Art & Craft Fair
10 to 5 p.m.
Gift items for the holidays. Chumash Village, 3057 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 510-301-1286.
Cal Poly Architecture 15th Annual Vellum Furniture Design Show
11 to 6 p.m.
Cal Poly Architecture students construct projects that range from tables and chairs to light fixtures and their projects will be judged on function, individuality and beauty by a panel of experts in the field. Downtown SLO. Free. 805-234-1727.
Get Out the Vote March & Rally
12 to 2 p.m.
Demonstration of civic pride and political election activism. Mitchell Park, 1400 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-748-2874.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Glass Menagerie’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Tide Pool Touch Tanks
2 to 3 p.m.
Mobile touch tank with local tidepool animals. Arroyo Grande Library. Free. 805-473-7161.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘And Then There Were None’
2 to 4:30 p.m., 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island, only to be brutally murdered one by one. THS Theatre Arts. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $10 to $20. 805-591-4770.
Back Bay Betty
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-550-5252.
Ben Hunter & Joe Seasons
5 to 8 p.m.
Blues. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $15. 805-215-3238.
Kara Grainger and Dennis Jones Bands
7:10 to 10:30 p.m.
Blues. SLO Blues Society. San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall. $20 to $25. 805-541-7930.
James Lee Stanley
7:30 p.m.
Folk. Musica del Rio. Home of Fred and Sharon Munroe, Atascadero. $20. 805-466-6941.
Simon & Garfunkel Tribute
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $49 to $56. 805-489-9444.
“Mozart & The Masons”
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Chamber music. Orchestra Novo. King David Lodge, 859 Marsh Street, San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-792-2711.
Sellassie’s The Rap Contest
8 to 1:30 a.m.
A really cool Live Hip-Hop Experience!!! You don’t wanna miss!! The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 818-293-8079.
‘Trust Fall’
8 to 10 p.m.
Gifted sculptor Daedalus, dad of sweet simpleton Icarus, embarks on adventures that include imprisonment, a misguided escape and life as a fugitive.
