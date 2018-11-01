Cal Poly’s annual Vellum Furniture Design Exhibition features furniture that architecture students designed and built. Here, wood pieces are clamped while glue dries.
Cal Poly’s annual Vellum Furniture Design Exhibition features furniture that architecture students designed and built. Here, wood pieces are clamped while glue dries. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Cal Poly’s annual Vellum Furniture Design Exhibition features furniture that architecture students designed and built. Here, wood pieces are clamped while glue dries. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

13 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 2

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 01, 2018 04:26 PM

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.

Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Meditation in the Library

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This is a free meditation group open to all adults. Morro Bay Library. 805-772-6394.

Brown Bag Concert

Noon to 12:45 p.m.

Country. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

At the scenes of their crimes, meet bandits, bunco artists, madams, murderers, and vigilantes: the disparate desperadoes of a frontier town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

Central Coast Weavers 12th Annual Sale & Showcase

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3 to 7 p.m.

Handmade items ranging from dishtowels to jewelry. Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. 805-438-5501.

Virtual reality

3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Virtual reality with the Occulus Rift is now available each month. Los Osos Library. Free. 805-528-1862.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist and vibraphone player plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

15th annual Vellum Furniture Design Show

6:30 p.m.

Cal Poly architecture students construct projects that range from tables and chairs to light fixtures and their projects will be judged on function, individuality and beauty by a panel of experts in the field. Downtown SLO. Free. 805-234-1727.

‘Glass Menagerie’

7 to 9 p.m.

A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘And Then There Were None’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island, only to be brutally murdered one by one. THS Theatre Arts. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $10 to $20. 805-591-4770.

‘Trust Fall’

8 to 10 p.m.

Gifted sculptor Daedalus, dad of sweet simpleton Icarus, embarks on adventures that include imprisonment, a misguided escape and life as a fugitive.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  