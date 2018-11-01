13 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 2

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Meditation in the Library
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This is a free meditation group open to all adults. Morro Bay Library. 805-772-6394.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Country. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
At the scenes of their crimes, meet bandits, bunco artists, madams, murderers, and vigilantes: the disparate desperadoes of a frontier town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
Central Coast Weavers 12th Annual Sale & Showcase
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3 to 7 p.m.
Handmade items ranging from dishtowels to jewelry. Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. 805-438-5501.
Virtual reality
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Virtual reality with the Occulus Rift is now available each month. Los Osos Library. Free. 805-528-1862.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist and vibraphone player plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
15th annual Vellum Furniture Design Show
6:30 p.m.
Cal Poly architecture students construct projects that range from tables and chairs to light fixtures and their projects will be judged on function, individuality and beauty by a panel of experts in the field. Downtown SLO. Free. 805-234-1727.
‘Glass Menagerie’
7 to 9 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘And Then There Were None’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island, only to be brutally murdered one by one. THS Theatre Arts. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $10 to $20. 805-591-4770.
‘Trust Fall’
8 to 10 p.m.
Gifted sculptor Daedalus, dad of sweet simpleton Icarus, embarks on adventures that include imprisonment, a misguided escape and life as a fugitive.
