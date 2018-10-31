Morro Bay has a new police chief — and he’s an ‘established law enforcement leader’

Morro Bay has a new police chief — and he’s already technically been on the job for a couple of months.

In a news release Wednesday, the city announced that city manager Scott Collins has appointed Joseph “Jody” Cox as the new chief of the Morro Bay Police Department.

Cox’s first official day is scheduled for Saturday.

“Jody is well-prepared to take the reins of the police department, with over 30 years of law enforcement experience,” Collins said in the release. “He has shown that he is a great leader of his staff and I am excited about the energy and ideas he will bring to the job to make the department even stronger.”

According to the release, Cox was chosen after an interview process with Morro Bay community members and county police chiefs.

Morro Bay resident Carole Truesdale, who was on the interviewing panel, described Cox in the release as “an established law enforcement leader and mentor to his staff, who will work hard to keep the Morro Bay community safe.”

Cox began his law enforcement career in 1988 with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, the release said. During his time there and later at the Tulare Police Department, he served in numerous roles such as patrol, SWAT, investigations and special unit work, according to the release.

Cox has been with the Morro Bay police force since 2012, serving as a sergeant and later as a commander. He’s served as acting police chief twice in that time, most recently since former chief Greg Allen left the department in August after only 13 months on the job.

The Morro Bay Police Department consists of 17 officers, four non-sworn staff and assorted police volunteers.

“I am very honored and humbled by the overwhelming support I have received from my department, the Morro Bay City Council and staff, and this amazing community,” Cox said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the strong foundation of exemplary police service that we have instilled over the past few years by partnering with our community.

“Working together we will continue to make a difference for all those that live, work and visit our beautiful city.”