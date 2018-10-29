Smell smoke in SLO County? Here’s where it’s probably coming from

San Luis Obispo County residents might notice drifting smoke during the next two weeks from a prescribed burn in Monterey County.

Starting on Monday, firefighters will burn five plots of grassland and brush totaling 1,230 acres at Fort Hunter Liggett Training Base, according to a San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District news release.

The burn project is intended to reduce wildfire risks and will continue during the course of the next two weeks.

The Air Pollution Control District encourages at-risk residents — including children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions— to be especially careful if they smell smoke.

For more information, visit slocleanair.org.