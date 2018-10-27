SLO County residents receive Amber Alert for girl abducted in Washington

San Luis Obispo County residents received an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from Vancouver, Washington.
The alert was sent out at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was last seen Thursday afternoon in Vancouver, according to California Highway Patrol. Lopez, a Hispanic female, reportedly has blond hair and blue eyes.
Authorities said the girl was taken by 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez.
According to the Amber Alert, the suspect was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt with a Washington license reading “BLK 1552.”
Esmeralda Lopez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot tall and 138 pounds. Officials said she has black hair and brown eyes.
The Amber Alert was sent to the following counties: Marin; Napa; Contra Costa; San Joaquin; Alameda; Santa Cruz; Monterey; San Benito; Merced; Fresno; Kings; San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara; Ventura; Santa Clara; San Mateo; Kern; Los Angeles; Orange; San Diego; Riverside; Stanislaus; Madera; and Tulare.
Those with information are encourage to call 911.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
