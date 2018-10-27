AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.






SLO County residents receive Amber Alert for girl abducted in Washington

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

October 27, 2018 01:53 PM

San Luis Obispo County residents received an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from Vancouver, Washington.

The alert was sent out at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was last seen Thursday afternoon in Vancouver, according to California Highway Patrol. Lopez, a Hispanic female, reportedly has blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the girl was taken by 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt with a Washington license reading “BLK 1552.”

Esmeralda Lopez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot tall and 138 pounds. Officials said she has black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was sent to the following counties: Marin; Napa; Contra Costa; San Joaquin; Alameda; Santa Cruz; Monterey; San Benito; Merced; Fresno; Kings; San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara; Ventura; Santa Clara; San Mateo; Kern; Los Angeles; Orange; San Diego; Riverside; Stanislaus; Madera; and Tulare.

Those with information are encourage to call 911.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

