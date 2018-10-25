11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Oct. 26

Jazz Jubilee By The Sea
10 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.
Jazz festival. Various locations, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach. $25 to $50 day pass, $30 to $115 three-day pass, free for age 12 and under. 805-539-5696.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Halloween Carnival and movie showing
4 to 9 p.m.
Carnival for Kid’s featuring the Disney-Pixar film "Coco" at 7:15 p.m. Rated PG. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Rd. Free. 805-540-3501.
Festival Mozaic WinterMezzo Notable Encounter Insight
5:30 p.m.
A one-hour tour behind Bach’s Violin Partita and Beethoven’s String Trio, providing insight into the composers’ lives, the historical time period of the pieces, and sharing their perspectives. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $30 to $40. 805-781-3009.
Dan Curcio & Ryan House
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Folk. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
The Devil Makes Three
6 p.m.
Bluegrass and country music. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Rd., San Luis Obispo. $25. www.thedevilmakesthree.com
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
6 to 8 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
The jazz pianist and vibraphone player, teacher and founder of the Central Coast’s Famous Jazz Artist series will play songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria.
Halloween Pub Crawl
6 to 9 p.m.
Visit Morro Bay in costume and sip at over 30 businesses, pubs, bars, and restaurants. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-305-0579.
Nightmare on Main Street
7 to 11 p.m.
The features of the town’s Haunted House are changed every year to guarantee that it will scare your socks off. The experience is not recommended for children under 10. Nightmare on Main Street, 99 S. Main St., Templeton. $10 to $17. 805-423-0674.
Halloween Harvest Costume Ball
7 to 11:55 p.m.
Hollywood-caliber props and decor, theatrical lighting, fog, sound FX, visual FX and themed Zombie actors. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. $45. 805-423-5906.
