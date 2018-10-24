Salud Carbajal stops mail delivery to local offices amid national bomb scare

Following news of numerous explosive devices being sent to prominent political figures across the country on Wednesday, Rep. Salud Carbajal temporarily stopped mail delivery to his district offices.

“As an extra precaution, I have asked the Post Office to temporarily suspend mail delivery to my district offices until more is known about these incidents, and I will be coordinating with law enforcement to assess the threat,” Carbajal wrote in an email statement to media outlets.

Carbajal represents the 24th Congressional District covering Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. He has offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, as well as Washington, D.C.

Carbajal additionally condemned the apparent attack, saying it was “absolutely unacceptable and amounts to an act of terror on our leaders and our free press.”

The New York Police Department investigates a bomb scare at CNN headquarters in Manhattan on Wednesday. Byron Smith New York Daily News/TNS

“Regardless of how strongly we disagree on the issues, violence has no place in our political discourse,” he said in the statement. “Today, I am especially thankful for the law enforcement agencies who prevented the attack and work to keep Americans safe every day.”

What appear to be pipe bombs were sent to notable political figures Wednesday morning, including billionaire George Soros, Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, the AP reported.

A bomb was also removed from CNN’s office in New York City.

None of the bombs detonated, and no injuries have been reported.