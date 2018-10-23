Mega Millions drawing for Oct. 23, 2018

The winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the second largest in U.S. history — were announced Tuesday night.
Mega Millions ticket with 5 of 6 winning numbers sold in SLO

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

October 23, 2018 09:57 PM

A lottery ticket matching five of six numbers for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in San Luis Obispo, according to a tweet from California Lottery.

No one in California won Tuesday’s jackpot, lottery officials said shortly after the drawing, but eight tickets with five of six winning numbers were selected.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The prize money is still being determined, lottery officials said.

If there are no jackpot winners in other states, the pot will swell to an estimated $2 billion by Friday’s drawing.

The odds of winning the massive jackpot, played in 44 states and the District of Columbia, stand at a mere one in 302.5 million, according to the Associated Press.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

