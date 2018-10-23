Mega Millions ticket with 5 of 6 winning numbers sold in SLO

A lottery ticket matching five of six numbers for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in San Luis Obispo, according to a tweet from California Lottery.

No one in California won Tuesday’s jackpot, lottery officials said shortly after the drawing, but eight tickets with five of six winning numbers were selected.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The prize money is still being determined, lottery officials said.

If there are no jackpot winners in other states, the pot will swell to an estimated $2 billion by Friday’s drawing.

The odds of winning the massive jackpot, played in 44 states and the District of Columbia, stand at a mere one in 302.5 million, according to the Associated Press.

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018