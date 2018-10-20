16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 21

Harvest Wine Festival
All Day
Harvest events take place throughout wine country during this weekend. Paso Robles Wine Country, 1446 Spring St. #103, Paso Robles. Prices vary per Harvest Wine Weekend event.
Cambria Scarecrow Classic 5k
7:30 a.m.
Family friendly run along the Fiscalini Ranch Bluff Trail. Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd. Cambria. $25.
Estero Bluffs Walk
9 to 11 a.m.
Walk focusing on the natural history of the area, including marine mammals and plant life. Estero Bluffs State Park. Free. 805-995-0805.
Brunch on Wheels
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Best of the county’s local food trucks serving up specialized brunch menus. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. Free admission. 805-540-3501.
Open Studios Art Tour
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Over 100 artists from around San Luis Obispo County open their studios for visitors to tour. ARTS Obispo X The Hub, 1040 Court St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
Speak French with people of all skill levels. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Songwriters at Play: Heart Society
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk Rock. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. No cover, but we pass the tip jar during the featured set. 805-226-8881.
Rubes at the Rancho
1 to 4 p.m.
Syndicated cartoonist Leigh Rubin’s bovine work. Dana Adobe, Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $5. 805-929-5679.
2nd Annual Fall Harvest Festival
1 to 5 p.m.
Activities at this 19-acre urban farm will include hayrides, farm tours, visits to the pumpkin patch, and a yoga session with Whitney Bennett. City Farm SLO, 1221 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-783-0401.
Cuesta Wind Ensemble in Concert
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Orchestra. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3282.
Condor Connection
3 to 5 p.m.
Senior Wildlife Biologist Joe Burnett will present new information and images from his decades of work with California Condors. Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria, 786 Arlington St. Free. 805-927-2866.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
A musical tribute to the great songs of Jimmy McHugh. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Death Walks the Rancho: Ghost Tours
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Ghost tours featuring chilling reenactments of tragic, terrifying, and true events that took place on Rancho Nipomo during the 19th century. Dana Adobe, Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $10 to $15 per ticket. 805-929-5679.
Raul Midon
7 p.m.
Latin, pop and jazz. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. www.midon.com
Snails: Shell 2.0 Tour
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
EDM. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $24. 805-329-5725.
