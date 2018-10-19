20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 20

Harvest Wine Festival
All Day
Harvest events take place throughout wine country during this weekend. Paso Robles Wine Country, 1446 Spring St. #103, Paso Robles. Prices vary per Harvest Wine Weekend event.
Cal Poly’s Succulentopia!
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Succulent sales event to be held at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly, Bldg. 48, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. $4.50 to $25. 805-704-5806.
Rubes at the Rancho
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Syndicated cartoonist Leigh Rubin’s bovine work. Dana Adobe, Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $5. 805-929-5679.
Fall Plant Sale Fundraiser
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wide selection of volunteer-grown California native and Mediterranean climate plants with expert advice. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $1 to $20. 805-541-1400.
San Luis Obispo Neighborhood Produce Exchange
10 to 10:30 a.m.
SLO Produce exchange is a monthly meeting where neighbors gather to exchange goods. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Dr., San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.
Open Studios Art Tour
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Over 100 artists from around San Luis Obispo County open their studios for visitors to tour. ARTS Obispo X The Hub, 1040 Court St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission.
Cambria Scarecrows OctoberFest
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A family-friendly OctoberFest. Cambria Pinedorado Grounds, 940 Main St. Free admission.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Spectral Visions of the North Coast
1 to 2 p.m.
Dan Krieger, local historian, will speak on the spectral visions that have been seen/reported on the North Coast of San Luis Obispo County. Morro Bay Library. 805-772-6394.
‘Ironbound’ staged reading
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
A woman who sees love as a luxury and fights to survive in America. Ubu’s Other Shoe. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
Cuesta Ridge
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-550-5252.
Ras Danny & the Reggae All Stars
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Reggae. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Lee Scratch Perry
6 p.m.
Reggae. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Pl., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-1843.
YPNG Movie Night
6 to 9:30 p.m.
Lawn games, raffle, obstacle course and screening of “The Sandlot,” rated PG. Benefits Special Olympics of San Luis Obispo County. Sinsheimer Park, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20, children under 12 free; $50 family pack. 818-515-3544.
Death Walks the Rancho: Ghost Tours
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Ghost tours featuring chilling reenactments of tragic, terrifying and true events that took place on Rancho Nipomo during the 19th century. Dana Adobe, Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $10 to $15 per ticket. 805-929-5679.
‘Welcome Stranger Aerial Spectacular’
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Halloween-themed show featuring aerial silks, rope, lyra and other acrobatic acts set to spooky music, and a demonic MC. Levity Academy Aerial Arts Studio, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $22. 805-549-6417.
SLO County Jazz Federation Presents Mads Tolling/Jacob Fischer Duo
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Jazz. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Rd., San Luis Obispo. $25 General; $20 Jazz Fed Members; $15 Students. Advance tickets at BooBoos; BrownPaperTickets.com.
Annual Cuesta Acoustic Guitar Concert
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Folk, jazz, blues, and more. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3282.
Kamasi Washington
8 to 11 p.m.
Jazz. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30 to $50. 805-329-5729.
