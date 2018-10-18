9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Oct. 19

Harvest Wine Festival
All day
Harvest events take place throughout wine country during this weekend. Paso Robles Wine Country, 1446 Spring St. #103, Paso Robles. Prices vary per Harvest Wine Weekend event.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Cal Poly’s Succulentopia!
Noon to 6 p.m.
Succulent sales event to be held at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly, Bldg. 48, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. $4.50 to $25. 805-704-5806.
High Voltage
5 to 7 p.m.
Free tribute concert to AC/DC. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. Free admission; parking $6. 805-540-3501.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
The jazz pianist and vibraphone player, teacher and founder of the Central Coast’s Famous Jazz Artist series will play songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria.
Cal Poly Music Faculty Showcase Recital
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Music Department will present a faculty showcase recital. Cal Poly, Davidson Music Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-756-2406.
‘Ironbound’ staged reading
7 p.m.
A woman who sees love as a luxury and fights to survive in America. Ubu’s Other Shoe. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
‘Welcome Stranger Aerial Spectacular’
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Halloween-themed show featuring aerial silks, rope, lyra and other acrobatic acts set to spooky music, and a demonic MC. Levity Academy Aerial Arts Studio, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $22. 805-549-6417.
Rhye
8 to 11 p.m.
R&B. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $32. 805-329-5725.
