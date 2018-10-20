Pismo Beach Pier reopens to celebrate 72nd Clam Festival

Thousands took a stroll along the newly renovated Pismo Beach Pier on a bluebird Saturday morning to celebrate its re-opeing after being closed for renovations for 18 months.

The opening was part of the town’s 72nd annual Clam Festival.

“You miss it,” said Noel Placido of Oceano, who didn’t waste any time for a chance to fish from the edge of the 1,200-foot-long structure, California’s 18th longest pier.

He said he likes to fish for perch. “I fish a lot. You can get big ones here,” he said.

The occasion was marked by a parade, ribbon-cutting ceremony, Pierfest VIP celebration and surf contest.

The pier closed in March 2017 as part of a $8.7 million overhaul of the aging structure.

At the time, city officials said there were wooden boards on the structure that had not been replaced since the pier was built in 1928, while many of the wooden pilings and supports had eroded underwater.

