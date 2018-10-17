Wounded veterans cycle through SLO County

More than 50 wounded veterans and their supporters cycled through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday as part of the UnitedHealthcare California Challenge.

The 400-mile, five-day ride from Santa Cruz to Ventura benefits Project Hero, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

Day 3 of the ride ran from San Simeon to Pismo Beach, with a water break at Morro Bay High School and a stop for lunch at the American Legion Post No. 66 in San Luis Obispo. The riders will arrive in Ventura on Friday.

The riders make the journey with hand cycles, recumbent bikes, tandems and traditional road bicycles.





For more about the event, visit www.projecthero.org.