Hey, Bakersfield — looking for a job on the Central Coast? These hospitals are hiring

If you live in the Central Valley but are looking for work on the Central Coast, two local hospitals are hiring.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton will host a job fair Tuesday at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

The hospitals are in need of qualified nursing and allied health professionals, according to a news release.

This includes registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, radiology techs, infection prevention specialists and pharmacy workers.

Employee benefits for both hospitals include 401k savings plans, employee stock purchase plans, income replacement and relocation assistance.

Employees also get paid time off, tuition reimbursement, online educational programs and health and life insurance effective on their 31st day of employment.

Tuesday’s job fair lasts from 9 am to 7 p.m. at the Bakersfield Mariott, 801 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.

Participants will be able to meet and interview nurse leaders, and take part in on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Some select positions are also eligible for a $25,000 sign-on bonus.

