16 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 13

South County Youth Coalition & Nipomo Recreation 21st Annual Fun Run
7:30 to 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to noon
Funds raised from sponsors and participant fees go to scholarships for South County Youth. Nipomo Regional Park, 290 S. Pomeroy, Nipomo. $10 to $20. 805-474-3690.
SWAP Elfin Forest Nature Walk
8:30 to 11 a.m.
Bird inventory. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392.
Rubes at the Rancho
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Syndicated cartoonist Leigh Rubin’s work on display. Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $5. 805-929-5679.
Oceano’s Beavers: Adorable Wildlife or Destructive Pests?
10 a.m. to noon
Discover the beaver’s physical adaptations, their role in our country’s westward expansion, why the were hunted and their local history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-772-2694.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Cambria Historical Society Harvest Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local food, music and scarecrows. Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St. Free admission. 805-927-1442.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Saturday Live: The KWCombo
1 to 4 p.m.
Blues. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. No cover. 805-227-4812.
Hilary Clark Cello Concert
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Cello performance by Hilary Clark. Morro Bay Library. 805-772-6394.
‘Art’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Concert at the Lighthouse
3 to 7 p.m.
Rock. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Road, Point San Luis. $30. 805-540-5771.
Local Foggy Bay String Band
5 to 10 p.m.
Contra dancing to Irish and Old Time music with a Cajun flair. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10 adults. 805 602-2929.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Cabar-esque Series: Dynamite Dawson
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Acoustic rock with an emphasis on vocal harmonies. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
Gurf Morlix
8 p.m.
Folk rock. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St. Cambria. $20. 805-927-8330.
San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts
8 to 10 p.m.
Vocal Ensemble. Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $40. 805-541-6797.
Gregory Alan Isakov
8 to 11 p.m.
Indie folk. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $28 to $40. 805-329-5725.
