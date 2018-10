Gas prices have skyrocketed in California over the past month, and San Luis Obispo County is no exception.

The statewide average reached a three-year high of $3.81 — nearly a dollar higher than the national average of $2.91 — according to AAA data.

The average price of a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County was $3.91 on Thursday, according to gas prices tracker GasBuddy.com.

The all-time high average for San Luis Obispo County is $4.75 set back in 2012, according to GasBuddy.com.

