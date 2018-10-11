Spot shorebirds like this one with docents in Morro Bay.
11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Oct. 12

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 11, 2018 02:33 PM

Birding the Boardwalk

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Free Run Fridays Concert Series: The JD Project

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Rock, blues. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Rd., Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-239-1616.

Big Surs of Swing

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Acoustic jazz. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

History of BBQ

6 to 9 p.m.

Talk on the history of BBQ. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Rd., San Luis Obispo. $50. 805-471-1234.

Sure Sure

7 p.m.

Art pop. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Pl., San Luis Obispo.

Neck Deep

7 to 10 p.m.

Pop punk. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27 to $87. 805-329-5725.

Nightmare on Main Street

7 to 10 p.m.

Haunted House. Not recommended for children under 10. 99 S. Main St., Templeton. $10 to $17. 805-423-0674.

‘Art’

7 to 9 p.m.

Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Cabar-esque Series: Dynamite Dawson

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Rock ’n’ Roll performed acoustic-style, with an emphasis on vocal harmonies. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.

