11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Oct. 12

Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Free Run Fridays Concert Series: The JD Project
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rock, blues. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Rd., Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-239-1616.
Big Surs of Swing
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Acoustic jazz. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
History of BBQ
6 to 9 p.m.
Talk on the history of BBQ. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Rd., San Luis Obispo. $50. 805-471-1234.
Sure Sure
7 p.m.
Art pop. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Pl., San Luis Obispo.
Neck Deep
7 to 10 p.m.
Pop punk. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27 to $87. 805-329-5725.
Nightmare on Main Street
7 to 10 p.m.
Haunted House. Not recommended for children under 10. 99 S. Main St., Templeton. $10 to $17. 805-423-0674.
‘Art’
7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Cabar-esque Series: Dynamite Dawson
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Rock ’n’ Roll performed acoustic-style, with an emphasis on vocal harmonies. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
