SLO sheriff, retired SLO police officer are leading Special Olympics torch run

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and retired San Luis Obispo police Lieutenant Bill Proll have been selected to carry the torch next during the final leg of the 2019 Special Olympics World Games torch run in the United Arab Emirates.

The Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday that Parkinson and Proll — who worked as partners while serving as patrol officers in the San Luis Obispo Police Department — will serve as “Guardians of the Flame” in Abu Dhabi in March 2019, leading up to the start of the Special Olympics games.

The Final Leg torch run team team will carry the “Flame of Hope” on different routes across the United Arab Emirates, the news release said, “delivering a message of hope to communities where people with intellectual disabilities continue to fight for acceptance and inclusion.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 96 law enforcement officers worldwide were selected to participate in the run.

While Parkinson was selected as the runner representing Southern California, Proll will serve as one of 10 team leaders on the Final Leg team.

The Final Leg team will deliver the torch to the opening ceremony on March 14, 2019.

Both Parkinson and Proll have been involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for more than 25 years.