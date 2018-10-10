Graffiti vandals caused an estimated $30,000 in damage overnight at the Santa Barbara Mission, spraying red paint across the front and doors of the mission chapel. By mid-morning Wednesday, much of the graffiti at the Santa Barbara Mission had been covered up.
Graffiti vandals cause $30,000 in damage at Santa Barbara Mission

By Tom Bolton

October 10, 2018 11:02 AM

Graffiti vandals caused an estimated $30,000 in damage overnight at the Santa Barbara Mission, the Santa Barbara Police Department said on Wednesday.

A 25-yard-long swath of graffiti was sprayed in red paint across the front and doors of the mission chapel, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

Detectives are working the case, Wagner said, and were processing evidence left at the scene.

Investigators also are working with church officials to see if there is any usable surveillance video of the crime.

By mid-morning, much of the graffiti had been covered up.

The mission is at 2201 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara. Additional details were not immediately available.

