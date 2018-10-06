See the Morro Bay Harbor Festival 2018

Morro Bay celebrated 37th Annual Harbor Festival, food included fresh seafood oysters, shrimp, BBQ albacore, rock fish, and chowder. There were sailboat races and water craft demonstrations in the Bay and musical entertainment all day long.
Tom Whaley of San Luis Obispo, California, shares some of his fondest memories of his wife Christine who was able to get a prescription to end her life recently, after almost 6 years of battling terminal cancer.
Instagram TV was seen shooting an internal video on the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California on Sunday, September 30, 2018. California State Parks confirmed the social media company was there.