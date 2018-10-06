See the Morro Bay Harbor Festival 2018

Morro Bay celebrated 37th Annual Harbor Festival, food included fresh seafood oysters, shrimp, BBQ albacore, rock fish, and chowder. There were sailboat races and water craft demonstrations in the Bay and musical entertainment all day long.
