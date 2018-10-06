16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 7

Waterfront Market Morro Bay 2018
10 a.m. to to 4 p.m.
Local vendors sell wares. Behind Giovanni’s Fish Market, 1001 Front St., Morro Bay. Free admission. 805-402-9437.
Art in the Park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Arts, Crafts, Food, all made by local artists. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free admission. 805-704-7083.
Inspired Home & Garden Expo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meet more than 100 experts who can advise you on how to complete your projects. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-772-4600.
Kimberly Hempel & Nic Stover
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oil and acrylic paintings by Kimberly Hempel and photography by Nic Stover. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Songwriters at Play: Kiss the Salt
1 to 4 p.m.
Rock. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Cimo Brothers
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk-rock. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Discover Hidden Life
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn about some of our planet’s most fascinating, seldom seen life forms. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Art’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Walk to Windy Cove below the Museum learning about the plants, the mud and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Easy family walk, 1-2 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘The Devil and Daniel Webster’
7 to 9 p.m.
A famous politician and a charming stranger fight for the soul of a farmer in 19th century New England. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
‘A Little Bit Off Broadway’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
This special production will benefit the Food Bank Coalition of SLO and the Parkinson Alliance. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27 to $37. 805-329-5725.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Tribute concert to the great songs of Doris Day. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Comedy Show
7 p.m.
Stand-up comedy. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
The Brothers Osborne
7:30 p.m.
Country. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Rd., Paso Robles. $40 to $50.
