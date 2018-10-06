Joe Barnes, 7, of Thousand Oaks checks out the tide pools at Corallina Cove in Montana de Oro State Park.
Joe Barnes, 7, of Thousand Oaks checks out the tide pools at Corallina Cove in Montana de Oro State Park.
Joe Barnes, 7, of Thousand Oaks checks out the tide pools at Corallina Cove in Montana de Oro State Park.

Local

16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 7

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 06, 2018 03:28 PM

Waterfront Market Morro Bay 2018

10 a.m. to to 4 p.m.

Local vendors sell wares. Behind Giovanni’s Fish Market, 1001 Front St., Morro Bay. Free admission. 805-402-9437.

Art in the Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arts, Crafts, Food, all made by local artists. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free admission. 805-704-7083.

Inspired Home & Garden Expo

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet more than 100 experts who can advise you on how to complete your projects. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-772-4600.

Kimberly Hempel & Nic Stover

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oil and acrylic paintings by Kimberly Hempel and photography by Nic Stover. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Speaking French

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.

Songwriters at Play: Kiss the Salt

1 to 4 p.m.

Rock. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.

Cimo Brothers

1 to 4 p.m.

Folk-rock. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

Discover Hidden Life

2 to 3 p.m.

Learn about some of our planet’s most fascinating, seldom seen life forms. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Art’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Walk to Windy Cove below the Museum learning about the plants, the mud and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Easy family walk, 1-2 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘The Devil and Daniel Webster’

7 to 9 p.m.

A famous politician and a charming stranger fight for the soul of a farmer in 19th century New England. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.

‘A Little Bit Off Broadway’

3 to 5:30 p.m.

This special production will benefit the Food Bank Coalition of SLO and the Parkinson Alliance. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27 to $37. 805-329-5725.

Famous Jazz Artist Series

4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Tribute concert to the great songs of Doris Day. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

Comedy Show

7 p.m.

Stand-up comedy. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.

The Brothers Osborne

7:30 p.m.

Country. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Rd., Paso Robles. $40 to $50.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  