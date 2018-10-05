19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 6

Colony Days Celebration
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Atascadero’s annual community celebration of the city’s start. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free.
Waterfront Market Morro Bay 2018
10 a.m. to to 4 p.m.
Local vendors sell wares. Behind Giovanni’s Fish Market, 1001 Front St., Morro Bay. Free admission. 805-402-9437.
‘The Voices Telling the Stories’
10 to 11 a.m.
Q&A with audiobook narrator Jim Seybert. Los Osos Library. Free. 805-528-1862.
Inspired Home & Garden Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meet more than 100 experts who can advise you on how to complete your projects. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-772-4600.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Learn about the forces creating and changing this watery world. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
David Kreitzer Open Studio
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Realist paintings. Fine Art Studio, 1442 12th St., Los Osos. Free. 805-234-2048.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Saturday Live: Donna Lu & Matthew Kim
1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic duets. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Art’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Young Dubliners
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. $20. 805-550-5252.
‘Brahms Songs’
3 p.m.
Classical music. Davidson Music Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-756-2406.
Red Barn Community Music Series: Bean Creek
5 to 8 p.m.
Bluegrass. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-215-3238.
Improv at the Libertine
6 to 8 p.m.
Improv comedy. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark Paso Robles
6 to 9 p.m.
Galleries and other venues display the work of visual artists, feature performances and offer regional wine in this fun, free, self-guided tour. Downtown Paso Robles.
‘The Devil and Daniel Webster’
7 to 9 p.m.
A famous politician and a charming stranger fight for the soul of a farmer in 19th-century New England. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
Night To Remember
7 to 9:45 p.m.
This free show features a variety of local talent. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-391-7003.
SLOfolks: Mandy Fer & Dave McGraw
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Americana music. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
Unfinished Business
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Tribute to the music of The Beatles, as well as other British Invasion artists. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-227-6800.
