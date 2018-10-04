Nominations sought for Tribune’s Top 20 Under 40 award

The Tribune is seeking nominations for its 14th annual Top 20 Under 40 awards to honor San Luis Obispo County’s best and brightest young leaders. Nominations are being accepted until noon on Nov. 13.

The awards honor 20 men and women younger than 40 who have demonstrated excellence in their professions and a profound commitment to community service.

To be eligible, nominees must live and work in San Luis Obispo County year-round, be 39 or younger on Jan. 1, and demonstrate professional excellence in their field and a profound commitment to their community.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The winners of The Tribune’s 13th annual Top 20 Under 40 award were honored at a luncheon on Jan. 25, 2018, at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

“We’re looking for people whose leadership and dedication to their communities makes San Luis Obispo County a better place for all of us. Year in and year out, we are impressed by the caliber of nominees we receive for consideration of this honor,” Editor Joe Tarica said.

A panel of judges will evaluate and select the candidates. Only one nomination per person will be accepted.

Winners will be chosen in December, short biographies of each will be published in The Tribune in January and an awards luncheon in their honor will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

Previous Top 20 Under 40 winners have been innovative, dedicated, persevering and deeply involved in their community. Some have founded their own firms, while others have played key roles in their nonprofit organization, private business, public agency or university.

To submit your nomination, go to www.tribne.ws/top20under40.