Delays on Hwy. 101 through SLO caused by spilled sand, gravel

Update, 9:45 a.m.
All lanes of northbound Highway 101 are open, though Caltrans crews are still working on the northbound shoulder to finish the operation, Caltrans said.
Original story:
Traffic is moving slowly on northbound Highway 101 on Thursday morning as Caltrans crews clean up sand and gravel, the agency said.
Caltrans is conducting a “moving lane closure” on the highway near South Higuera Street as they clean up the sand and gravel, which spilled from a vehicle onto the road, the agency said.
The spill is in the right slow lane of the highway, Caltrans said in a tweet. The agency does not have an estimated time for the cleanup to finish.
Motorists should expect delays between 20 to 30 minutes as they head toward San Luis Obispo, Caltrans said.
Details on the amount of sand and gravel were unavailable, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers, though he said maintenance staff told him the amount would fill a smaller Caltrans truck. The material has been compacted by vehicles driving over it, Shivers said.
