Want to help get out the vote? Join a SLO flash mob

One San Luis Obispo woman is taking a creative approach to getting out the vote: flash mobs.

“Pay Attention Vote!” is being organized by Ellen Morrison. The nonpartisan grassroots events will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 at the intersection of Higuera and Chorro streets in San Luis Obispo during the Downtown SLO Farmers Market.

Participants will perform a roughly 3-minute dance routine to Charlie Puth’s song “Attention.” (The routine can be viewed on YouTube by entering a search for “Pay Attention Vote! Flash Mob.”)

Morrison is holding rehearsal practices at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at 1500 Eto Circle in San Luis Obispo.

“I think this will be really fun,” Morrison said. “It’s a very easy-to-perform dance routine. We’re making it as simple as possible for as many people as possible to do.”

Flash mobs involve public displays, often featuring dance or song, by organized groups of people in public places with crowds. Participants blend in with the crowd and then break into their routine in a seemingly random way.

Morrison said her goal with “Pay Attention Vote!” is to urge people to vote in the November midterm election to enact the change they want to see in the county and statewide. She views the flash mobs as a way to bring the community together in a divisive time.

And she has invited groups of Republicans and Democrats, including elected officials, as well as anyone in the community who wants to participate.

“We can yell at each other forever, and that is not getting us anywhere,” Morrison said. “People need to vote to get the changes they want to see.”

“Pay Attention Vote!” has the support of Cal Poly officials, San Luis Obispo City Council members, San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell and San Luis Coastal Unified School District administrators, teachers and students, Morrison said.

Morrison, who moved to San Luis Obispo from the Bay Area two years ago, said she has no political agenda.

“This is just something on my bucket list that I’ve wanted to do,” Morrison said.

