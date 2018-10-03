This SLO farm has a new veggie stand with fresh corn, peppers and pumpkins

A new San Luis Obispo farm stand selling produce such as tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, peppers and pumpkins has opened to the public.

The stand, operated by the nonprofit City Farm SLO, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the field site where produce is grown by tenant farmers and students from Pacific Beach Continuation High School’s twice-weekly Farm Class.

The produce also is used by the San Luis Coastal Unified School District for school lunches.

City Farm SLO is located at 1221 Calle Joaquin, visible from Highway 101, on a 19-acre parcel within the city’s Calle Joaquin Agricultural Preserve. The farm is operating there on a 20-year lease with the city.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

City Farm SLO has opened a new stand in San Luis Obispo selling produce such as tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, peppers and pumpkins. City Farm SLO

Vegetables are grown at City Farm SLO without using pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. The produce list includes corn, carrots, green beans, beets, peas and summer and winter squash, as well as certified organic turmeric and ginger.

In addition to fresh produce, the farm stand will allow community members to meet the farmers who grow their food: Corey Richmond, Teresa Lees, Josh Carmichael, Michael Huggins, and Javier Magana.

On Oct. 21, City Farm SLO will celebrate the second annual Fall Harvest Festival. The free, afternoon-long event features food, music, yoga and more.

SHARE COPY LINK Meui Saelee and Chan Chao's family produce stand in Paso Robles was threatened with closure by SLO County in 2017. But they're back in business selling juicy strawberries, cherries and more at a new location on Golden Hill Road.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal