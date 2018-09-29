Mark and Kathy Berry of Cambria caught a mountain lion stalking in their backyard on their motion-activated camera Sunday, Aug. 5. Greenspace will be joined by Lynn Cullens to shed some light on these often vilified predators on Sunday at the Rabobank in Cambria.
Mark and Kathy Berry of Cambria caught a mountain lion stalking in their backyard on their motion-activated camera Sunday, Aug. 5. Greenspace will be joined by Lynn Cullens to shed some light on these often vilified predators on Sunday at the Rabobank in Cambria. Mark and Kathy Berry SanLuisObispo
Mark and Kathy Berry of Cambria caught a mountain lion stalking in their backyard on their motion-activated camera Sunday, Aug. 5. Greenspace will be joined by Lynn Cullens to shed some light on these often vilified predators on Sunday at the Rabobank in Cambria. Mark and Kathy Berry SanLuisObispo

Local

18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Sept. 30

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

September 29, 2018 04:04 PM

‘Images of North County’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photography. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. Free. 805-461-6161.

California Poppy Decorative Artists 25th Annual Holiday Boutique

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All items are handmade. Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-219-0656.

‘Pressing Matters 2018’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prints curated by Juan Fuentes from artists all over the country. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. Free. 805-543-8562.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings by artists throughout California. Juror is Debra Joy Groesser. Morro Bay Art Association. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘Americana 2’

Noon to 9 p.m.

Nostalgic photography by Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.

Mixed Media Collage

1 to 4 p.m.

Mixed-media collage on canvas using unique and beautiful papers collected by Jade Herrera.. Community Art Gallery, 10 Cayucos Drive. Free. 805-995-2049.

Songwriters At Play: Noah David

1 to 4 p.m.

Funk, reggae and rock. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.

The Cadillac Angels

1 to 4 p.m.

Rockabilly trio. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

The Mighty Cash Cats

1 to 4 p.m.

Johnny Cash tribute band. Broken Earth Winery, 5625 California 46, Paso Robles. Free. 805-218-2818.

‘Moonlight and Magnolias’

2 p.m.

Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

‘Art’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $36. 805-786-2440.

Jon Stephen

2 to 5 p.m.

Tropical Brazilian/Nuevo Flamenco guitarist Jon Stephen. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free with wine purchase. 805-627-1443.

Mountain Lions: A Closer Look at California’s Biggest Cat

3 to 5 p.m.

Greenspace will be joined by Lynn Cullens to shed some light on these often vilified predators. Rabobank Cambria, 1070 Main Street. Free. 805-927-8633.

Symphony of the Vines: Horns and Strings

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Two French Horns and string quartet. Pear Valley Vineyards, 4900 Union Rd., Paso Robles. $15 to $30. 805-235-0687.

Irene Cathaway Trio

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rhythm and blues. Robin’s Restaurant, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria. $5. 805-927-5007.

Asa Ey

6 to 8 p.m.

R&B. STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-5055.

Metalachi

7 p.m.

Heavy metal mariachi. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $15. www.reverbnation.com/metalachi.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  