18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Sept. 30

‘Images of North County’
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photography. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. Free. 805-461-6161.
California Poppy Decorative Artists 25th Annual Holiday Boutique
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All items are handmade. Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-219-0656.
‘Pressing Matters 2018’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prints curated by Juan Fuentes from artists all over the country. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. Free. 805-543-8562.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings by artists throughout California. Juror is Debra Joy Groesser. Morro Bay Art Association. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Americana 2’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Nostalgic photography by Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.
Mixed Media Collage
1 to 4 p.m.
Mixed-media collage on canvas using unique and beautiful papers collected by Jade Herrera.. Community Art Gallery, 10 Cayucos Drive. Free. 805-995-2049.
Songwriters At Play: Noah David
1 to 4 p.m.
Funk, reggae and rock. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
The Cadillac Angels
1 to 4 p.m.
Rockabilly trio. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
The Mighty Cash Cats
1 to 4 p.m.
Johnny Cash tribute band. Broken Earth Winery, 5625 California 46, Paso Robles. Free. 805-218-2818.
‘Moonlight and Magnolias’
2 p.m.
Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
‘Art’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $36. 805-786-2440.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Tropical Brazilian/Nuevo Flamenco guitarist Jon Stephen. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free with wine purchase. 805-627-1443.
Mountain Lions: A Closer Look at California’s Biggest Cat
3 to 5 p.m.
Greenspace will be joined by Lynn Cullens to shed some light on these often vilified predators. Rabobank Cambria, 1070 Main Street. Free. 805-927-8633.
Symphony of the Vines: Horns and Strings
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Two French Horns and string quartet. Pear Valley Vineyards, 4900 Union Rd., Paso Robles. $15 to $30. 805-235-0687.
Irene Cathaway Trio
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rhythm and blues. Robin’s Restaurant, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria. $5. 805-927-5007.
Asa Ey
6 to 8 p.m.
R&B. STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-5055.
Metalachi
7 p.m.
Heavy metal mariachi. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $15. www.reverbnation.com/metalachi.
